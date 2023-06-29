Conflicting AMC Shareholders Attorneys Clash at Chancery Cou...

News From Law.com

The case caption indicates it's a shareholder suit against AMC, but argument presented at a settlement hearing showed the conflict remaining in the suit is one of shareholder versus shareholder. Attorneys for the shareholder plaintiffs and defendant AMC, both in favor of the proposed settlement, argued a stock conversion is the best possible option for shareholders, though objectors held firm that it would unfairly strip value from individual holders of common stock.

June 29, 2023, 6:02 PM

