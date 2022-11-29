Conflict of Interest? Attorney Disqualification Requested in...

News From Law.com

Citing potential ethics violations, counsel for the former head of a publicly traded REIT is asking a Houston judge to disqualify the opposing counsel who had a 15-year relationship with their client. James Mastandrea asserts he grew the Whitestone REIT portfolio from $150 million when he was hired in 2006 to $1.1 billion in 2021. When he was terminated by the board in January, Mastandrea immediately filed a wrongful termination suit. There are two related lawsuits pending, Pillarstone Capital REIT v. Whitestone TRS Inc. and Mastandrea v. Taylor. In Pillarstone, counsel for Mastandrea asked opposing counsel Alistair Dawson of Beck Redden to withdraw and Dawson refused, according to court documents. Mastandrea responded with the Nov. 14 filing of the disqualification motion.

Legal Services

November 29, 2022, 2:57 PM