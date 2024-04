News From Law.com

A New Jersey judge disqualified eight members of Sparta's municipal planning board from ruling on a warehouse application because they belonged to an organization formed to oppose the project. Superior Court Judge Stuart Minkowitz, in Sussex County Superior Court, said the eight board members belong to Sparta Responsible Development, an organization formed to stop the warehouse project in question.

Real Estate

April 09, 2024, 3:37 PM

nature of claim: /