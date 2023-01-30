Who Got The Work

Lisa N. Collins and James B. Hatten of Baker & Hostetler have stepped in as defense counsel to ThreatMark Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 16 in Texas Eastern District Court by Connor Lee & Shumaker on behalf of Confirmetrics LLC, asserts three patents related to methods of identifying a mobile electronic device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle, is 6:22-cv-00487, Confirmetrics, LLC v. ThreatMark, Inc.

Technology

January 30, 2023, 7:14 AM