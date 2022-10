News From Law.com

The power and privilege of being able to have truly confidential conversations in mediation in a digital world where every thought, however well or poorly considered, can and is often instantly shared on some electronic public form cannot be overstated. Mediation participants have a hard time even understanding, much less embracing, the idea that they can speak freely in mediation without fear of an appearance on "CSI." The reluctance is understandable.

Georgia

October 07, 2022, 12:02 AM