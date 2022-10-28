Confidential Settlement Reached Just Hours Before Craig Robb...

News From Law.com

A 15-year dispute between two Miami real developers that led to nine years of litigation resulted in a confidential settlement on the morning that one of the men was scheduled to have opposing counsel cross-examine him. Sean Burstyn, founder of Burstyn Law in Miami, said the issue addressed in the two days of trial was whether his client, Ugo Colombo, or the opponent, Craig Robbins, was on the hook for missed loan payments on a $22 million jet they jointly acquired.

Banking & Financial Services

October 28, 2022, 5:18 PM