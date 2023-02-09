New Suit - Contract

Morris, Manning & Martin filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of credit union Conexus Credit Union 2006. The suit contends that Conexus accidentally wired Doehler USA Inc. $1 million on behalf of its client, Minhas Sask Ventures Inc., and seeks a reimbursement of an overpayment of $900,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00016, Conexus Credit Union 2006 v. Doehler USA Inc.

