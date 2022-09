New Suit

Kleinbard LLC filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court targeting Hiscox Insurance Co. The complaint was filed on behalf of Conductive Technologies, which seeks coverage for claims of fraudulent wire transfers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01444, Conductive Technologies, Inc. v. Hiscox Insurance Company Inc.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 12:09 PM