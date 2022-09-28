New Suit

Kleinbard LLC filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Conductive Technologies Inc. The suit, targeting At-Bay Inc. and HSB Specialty Insurance Company, seeks a declaration that the defendants owe a duty to reimburse the plaintiff for the losses incurred as a result of fraudulent transfers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01513, Conductive Technologies, Inc. v. At-Bay, Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 28, 2022, 5:55 PM