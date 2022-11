News From Law.com

Condo owners and associations are engaged in a fight for resources as they compete for necessary repairs in order to comply with the Building Safety Act. It's like the "Hunger Games," according to Colliers' Greg Main-Baillie, who works with condo associations, as he said there's a race to meet the Building Safety Act's deadline of December 2024 and to raise the funds to make the repairs.

Real Estate

November 22, 2022, 2:53 PM