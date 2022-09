News From Law.com

Attorneys representing the Ford Motor Co. have filed a motion to vacate or reconsider sanctions imposed against it during the first of two product liability trials that resulted in more than $1.7 billion in damages against the automaker. Patrick O'Connor and Timothy Roberts, partners with Oliver Maner in Savannah, filed the motion Monday in Gwinnett County State Court.

Georgia

September 30, 2022, 10:05 AM