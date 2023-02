Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Scottsdale Insurance, a subsidiary of Nationwide, to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Palmers Law on behalf of Concord Evangelical Church. The case is 0:23-cv-60318, Concord Evangelical Church v. Scottsdale Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 17, 2023, 4:02 PM