Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gfeller Laurie LLP on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sentry Insurance to New Hampshire District Court. The complaint was filed by Rath Young and Pignatelli on behalf of Concord Cleaners and other plaintiffs concerning underlying litigation brought by the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. The case is 1:23-cv-00119, Concord Cleaners, Inc. et al v. Sentry Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 13, 2023, 3:01 PM