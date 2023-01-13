Concerns Over Layoffs, Expenses, Office Policies Loom Over 2...

News From Law.com

While economic troubles and fears of a recession are top concerns for law firm leaders now, some shifts within the legal industry itself are also triggering alarm bells. Interviews with more than a dozen law firm leaders identified a growing list of challenges that Big Law is grappling with now, such as lower law firm demand and the possibility of layoffs, the balance of remote and office work, increasing compensation expenses, and sensitivity over billing rate increases.

