News From Law.com

The dismissal of 107 complaints of alleged campaign violations by the Election Law Enforcement Commission following enactment of the Elections Transparency Act, has drawn ire from some legislative members, including Sen. Steve Oroho, R-Sussex, and Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris/Somerset, who said the new law "neutered" election transparency in the state.

Government

August 10, 2023, 11:39 AM

nature of claim: /