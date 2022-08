New Suit - Employment

UPS was sued Friday in Oregon District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Employment Law Professionals on behalf of Matthew Conboy, who claims he was wrongfully terminated as a result of age-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01223, Conboy v. United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 19, 2022, 5:52 PM