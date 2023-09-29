Who Got The Work

Pullman & Comley member Steven J. Stafstrom Jr. has entered an appearance for Beacon Brands LLC, LaLa Daisy LLC and Lighthouse Wholesale in a pending trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 3 in Connecticut District Court by K&L Gates on behalf of Conair, doing business as BaBylissPRO, targets Lighthouse Wholesale and certain e-commerce operators for allegedly misappropriating the plaintiff’s mark in order to sell BaBylissPRO products which are falsely advertised as protected by the manufacturer’s warranty. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall, is 3:23-cv-01038, Conair LLC v. Lighthouse Wholesale, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 29, 2023, 7:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Conair LLC

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Beacon Brands, LLC

LaLa Daisy LLC

Lighthouse Wholesale, LLC

defendant counsels

Pullman & Comley

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims