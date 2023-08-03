New Suit - Trademark and False Advertising

K&L Gates filed a trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit Thursday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of Conair d/b/a BaBylissPRO. The suit targets Lighthouse Wholesale and certain e-commerce operators for allegedly misappropriating the plaintiff’s mark in order to sell BaBylissPRO products which are falsely advertised as protected by the manufacturer’s warranty. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01038, Conair LLC v. Lighthouse Wholesale, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 03, 2023, 5:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Conair LLC

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Beacon Brands, LLC

LaLa Daisy LLC

Lighthouse Wholesale, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims