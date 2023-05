New Suit - Trademark

K&L Gates filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Conair LLC, doing business as BaBylissPRO. The suit pursues claims against Barber & Beauty Supplies Inc. for the unauthorized distribution of BaBylissPRO products on its websites. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03734, Conair LLC v. Barber & Beauty Supplies Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 7:58 AM

