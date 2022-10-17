New Suit - Contract

General Dynamics, a Virginia-based aerospace and defense company, and CT Corp. System were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The case was brought by Toikka Law Group on behalf of Comtech Global, which accuses the defendants of breaching a joint venture agreement by failing to pay for a delivery of laptop computers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01162, Comtech Global, Inc. v. General Dynamics Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

October 17, 2022, 3:13 PM