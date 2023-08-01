Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Eversheds Sutherland have entered appearances for Heritage Life Insurance Co. in a pending data breach class action. The action was filed June 16 in Illinois Northern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Markovits Stock & Demarco on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, is 1:23-cv-03827, Compton v. Heritage Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 01, 2023, 8:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Kyle Compton

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Heritage Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Eversheds Sutherland

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims