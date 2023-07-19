Removed To Federal Court

United Healthcare Services on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Halkovich Law on behalf of Comprehensive Monitoring Associates LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to properly reimburse the plaintiff for medically necessary treatment rendered to United insurance subscribers. The defendant is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 2:23-cv-03847, Comprehensive Monitoring Associates, LLC v. United Healthcare Services, Inc.

Health Care

July 19, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Comprehensive Monitoring Associates, LLC

defendants

United Healthcare Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations