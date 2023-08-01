New Suit - Trade Secrets

Bond, Schoeneck & King and Burns White filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Comprecare Health, doing business as MediTelecare. The suit pursues claims against Robert Bertucio and his new employer Vital Healthcare Solutions. The complaint accuses Bertucio of violating his nonsolicitation, non-competition and non-disclosure obligations. The suit also accuses the former employee of using and disclosing confidential information, including customer lists, customer information and the proprietary standard operating procedures utilized by MediTelecare. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02937, Comprecare Health, LLC d/b/a MediTelecare v. Bertucio et al.

Health Care

August 01, 2023, 11:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Comprecare Health, LLC

Plaintiffs

Burns White

defendants

Robert Bertucio

Vital Healthcare Solutions, LLC

nature of claim: 880/