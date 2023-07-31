New Suit - Trade Secrets

Bond, Schoeneck & King and Burns White filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of MediTelecare. The suit targets Robert Bertucio, former vice president of MediTelecare's regional operations, and competitor Vital Healthcare Solutions for allegedly misappropriating customer data and other proprietary information in order to poach MediTelecare employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02937, Comprecare Health, LLC d/b/a MediTelecare v. Bertucio et al.

Digital Health

July 31, 2023, 6:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Comprecare Health, LLC d/b/a MediTelecare

Plaintiffs

Burns White

defendants

Robert Bertucio

Vital Healthcare Solutions, LLC

nature of claim: 880/