New Suit - Trademark

King & Spalding filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Composite Resources Inc. and North American Rescue LLC. The suit targets Szy Holdings LLC for allegedly producing and distributing defective counterfeit tourniquets in the same trade dress as the plaintiffs' combat application tourniquet. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01494, Composite Resources, Inc. et al v. Szy Holdings LLC et al.

New York

February 25, 2023, 7:53 AM