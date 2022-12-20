New Suit - Copyright

Austin Matelson, a professional wrestler known as 'Luchasaurus,' and All Elite Wrestling were sued for copyright infringement on Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Composite Effects LLC, the creator of Matelson's signature wrestling mask. The complaint accuses the defendants of selling toys, apparel and other merchandise containing images of the mask without permission. The suit was brought by Kean Miller. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05351, Composite Effects LLC v. All Elite Wrestling et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 20, 2022, 5:33 PM