Completely Slimy and Dishonest: Lawyers Divided Over Litigat...

Litigation funding is a rising point of contention as the legal community grapples with the rapidly growing industry. While opponents of the industry claim it promotes frivolous lawsuits and has predatory behavior toward consumers, advocates argue it evens the playing field. Due to the high price of litigation, consumer litigation funding typically involves a personal injury case, and the plaintiff needs money upfront for household expenses while the litigation is pending.

Connecticut

April 21, 2023, 10:08 AM

