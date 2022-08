Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dickinson Wright on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Penda Corp. to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for automotive parts, was filed by the Serra Law Firm on behalf of Complete Prototype Services. The case is 2:22-cv-11945, Complete Prototype Services Inc. v. Penda Corp.

Automotive

August 19, 2022, 1:56 PM