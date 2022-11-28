Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Carlton Fields on Saturday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Elite Home Health Services and Sean O'Brien to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Fisher & Phillips on behalf of Complete Home Care of the Palm Beaches d/b/a Complete Home Care, accuses O'Brien, a former Complete Home Care senior account executive, of allegedly misappropriating confidential information in favor of competitor Elite Home. The case is 9:22-cv-81846, Complete Home Care of the Palm Beaches, LLC v. O'Brien et al.

Health Care

November 28, 2022, 6:13 AM