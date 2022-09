News From Law.com

Tension on the defense team for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes burst into public view at a court hearing Tuesday as a judge denied Rhodes' attempt to replace his lawyers three weeks before he's due to stand trial on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, expressing frustration with Rhodes' motion, said Rhodes had not raised issues with his defense counsel at previous pretrial conferences.

District of Columbia

September 07, 2022, 6:32 PM