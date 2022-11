News From Law.com

The Florida Bar announced the launch of a new disciplinary hotline to make it easy for consumer to report allegations of professional misconduct and unlawful solicitation by lawyers in the wake of Hurricanes Nicole and Ian. Jennifer Krell Davis, the communications director for the bar who is based in Tallahassee, said that due to the chaos these hurricanes, the bar wants to remind attorneys of ethics rules to ensure they act appropriately.

November 14, 2022, 4:21 PM