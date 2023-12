News From Law.com

A leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer NewRez—the largest holder of clean-up call rights for pre-2008 residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS)—has "deliberately and systematically" underpaid defined call prices for RMBS trusts, a new lawsuit filed by HBK Master Fund alleges. Plaintiff is represented by Blair Adams and Jeffrey Arnier of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan.

December 18, 2023, 2:58 PM

