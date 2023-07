Who Got The Work

Jason Lipkin of McGlinchey Stafford and Brian P. Scibetta and Chong Lim of McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce have entered appearances for Selene Finance LP and McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, respectively, in a pending wrongful foreclosure lawsuit. The case was filed pro se on June 2 in New York Southern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, is 1:23-cv-04669, Compere v. MTGLQ Investors LP et al.

Real Estate

July 17, 2023, 7:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Marie S Compere

defendants

Druckman Law Group, PLLC

John Does 1-10

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLC

MTGLQ Investors LP

Selene Finance LP

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Mccalla Raymer Leibert Piece, LLC

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract