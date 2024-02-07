Compensation, Work-Life Balance Among Top Drivers of Associa...

News From Law.com

Money remains the primary motivation for law firm associates, followed closely by work-life balance, career opportunities and office attendance policies. That's according to a new report from the NALP Foundation, which surveyed 3,374 law firm associates from 57 law firms in the U.S. and Canada between September and October last year. Roughly 35% of associates surveyed were from firms with more than 1,000 attorneys, while 38% came from firms between 501 and 1,000 lawyers and 27% worked at firms with 500 lawyers or fewer.

