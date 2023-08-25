Compensation, Operating Costs Increasing Expenses for Philad...

News From Law.com

Post-pandemic financial trends, such as salary inflation lingering from the talent wars, continue to haunt law firms' expense totals and bottom lines, according to consultants looking at Wells Fargo's six month survey.Firms across the nation saw total expenses increase by 6.2% over the last six months, with Philadelphia firms seeing above-average increases. The eight firms in the region surveyed by Wells Fargo saw an 8.2% increase in total expenses as well as a 19.2% increase in general expenses, compared to a national average of 11.7%.

Legal Services

August 25, 2023, 5:50 PM

