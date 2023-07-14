Compassionate Care Center Challenges Constitutionality of Rh...

News From Law.com

A Rhode Island Compassionate Care Center challenges the state's Cannabis Act, claiming the provision is unconstitutional due to prerequisite mandates. This complaint was first surfaced by Law.com Radar. The suit, filed Monday in Rhode Island District Court by Hinckley, Allen & Snyder and Sullivan & Worcester on behalf of Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center, contends that a provision of the state's Cannabis Act unconstitutionally mandates that cannabis retailers enter into labor peace agreements as a prerequisite for state licensure.

July 14, 2023, 3:52 PM

