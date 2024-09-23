Who Got The Work

John J. Dabney, Mary D. Hallerman, Adam J. Greenup and Morgan R. Povinelli of Snell & Wilmer have entered appearances for Compass Mining in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 5 in Texas Northern District Court by Fish & Richardson on behalf of Compass Datacenters, seeks to enjoin the defendant from using the 'Compass' mark in connection with computer hardware for bitcoin mining, computer hosting facilities and computer co-location facilities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ada Brown, is 3:24-cv-01994, Compass Datacenters LLC v. Compass Mining Inc.

Cryptocurrency

September 23, 2024, 9:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Compass Datacenters LLC

Plaintiffs

Fish & Richardson

Defendants

Compass Mining Inc

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims