A recent defense win for Urban Outfitters in a high-stakes business dispute was helped along by the active role company representatives played during the trial, according to counsel for the defendant. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partner Michael Banks said the Urban executive team's testimony and presence in the courtroom drove the jury's April 11 defense verdict in a case where up to $200 million was on the line.

April 17, 2024, 11:40 AM

