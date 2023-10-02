Company Behind Onewheel Electric Skateboard, Now Recalled, F...

News From Law.com

Future Motion Inc., the company behind the Onewheel electric skateboard, faces about 135 lawsuits amid a Sept. 29 recall of its product, which the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission linked to dozens of injuries and four deaths. Future Motion, which initially rejected the commission's warning last year to consumers, said it would install a new safety feature in some of the skateboards. Most of the federal lawsuits are product liability case Future Motion has moved to coordinate into multidistrict litigation.

