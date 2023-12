News From Law.com

A former employee of Electric Boat Corporation claimed disability discrimination, but the company said the requested accommodations were unreasonable and would have caused an undue hardship. Zacchery Belval brought the action against Electric Boat Company in Connecticut District Court, and stated in the complaint he had several health issues that caused him to be at high risk for COVID-19.

Connecticut

December 06, 2023, 1:37 PM

