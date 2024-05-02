News From Law.com

Companies With CLO Who Also Is Corporate Secretary Are Less ...

Companies that pair the role of chief legal officer with corporate secretary tend to have fewer incidents of shareholder litigation and regulatory violations and penalties, a new study from the Association of Corporate Counsel found. The research, done by business professors at George Mason, the University of Virginia and Columbia, found that while there is a potential conflict of interest in having the same person in both roles, that is offset by the benefits of having a corporate secretary with deep knowledge of the risk landscape.

May 02, 2024, 3:18 PM

