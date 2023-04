News From Law.com

The rise of generative AI has upped the ante on one of the biggest decisions in-house attorneys can make: whether to cast themselves as generalists or as specialists. A recent study by Gartner found in-house generalist roles are on the decline, with those posts at growing risk of being replaced by non-lawyer staff, automation or specialized applications.

AI & Automation

April 11, 2023, 6:26 AM

nature of claim: /