Outside counsel reviewing their clients' diversity, equity and inclusion programs say they are finding alarming practices, from racial quotas to poorly trained hiring managers who believe diversity means they shouldn't hire white men. Such vulnerabilities could invite lawsuits from conservative activists hoping to parlay their success eliminating affirmative action in higher education into quashing diversity programs in corporate America.

August 18, 2023, 3:45 PM

