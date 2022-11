News From Law.com

NFT markets are way down at the moment, but major brands like Funko, Gucci and Nike are in a frenzy to trademark their non-fungible tokens as soon as possible—and with good reason. Awareness among companies is growing that those that fail to trademark NFTs, or even fail to do so quickly enough, run the risk of other companies issuing their own infringing NFTs, experts say.

November 29, 2022, 5:41 AM