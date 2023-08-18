Comp Likely to Top $10M for 3 Kirkland Laterals Jumping to P...

News From Law.com

Annual compensation for Kirkland & Ellis partners lateralling to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is likely to exceed the $10 million guarantees made to other notable laterals that have been reported in the legal press, sources familiar with the moves said. Sources at both firms say U.K. partners Neel Sachdev and Roger Johnson and U.S. partner Eric Wedel are expected to move their private equity and M&A practices to Am Law 10 competitor Paul, Weiss, as Law.com International covered earlier this week. The move plants another flag in the transatlantic Kirkland-Paul Weiss lateral war that saw Kirkland recruit Alvaro Membrillera, Paul, Weiss' London head, Law.com reported in early August.

Legal Services

August 18, 2023, 2:15 PM

nature of claim: /