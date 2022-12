New Suit - Patent

Frontier Communications, a telecommunications company serving rural America, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Stafford Davis Firm and Kheyfits Belenky LLP on behalf of CommWorks Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01268, CommWorks Solutions, LLC v. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

December 08, 2022, 2:47 PM