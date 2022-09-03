Who Got The Work

David J. Tsai of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman has entered an appearance for D-Link Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts four patents pertaining to time-based wireless access provisioning, was filed on July 20 in Texas Western District Court by the Stafford Davis Firm and Kheyfits Belenky on behalf of CommWorks Solutions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 6:22-cv-00806, CommWorks Solutions LLC v. D-Link Corp.

Telecommunications

September 03, 2022, 1:52 PM