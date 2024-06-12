Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Goodwin Procter have entered appearances for Canopy Works Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed April 30 in California Northern District Court by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on behalf of Commure Inc., a healthcare technology company responsible for 'Strongline,' a product made to reduce workplace violence in healthcare. The suit accuses Canopy Works of launching a directly competing product called 'Canopy Protect' based on the same core technology as Strongline. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:24-cv-02592, Commure, Inc. v. Canopy Works, Inc.

Health Care

June 12, 2024, 9:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Commure, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

defendants

Canopy Works, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims