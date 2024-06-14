Who Got The Work

Neel Chatterjee, Monte Cooper and Theresa Sutton from Goodwin Procter have stepped in to defend Canopy Works Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 30 in California Northern District Court by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on behalf of health care technology company Commure Inc. The complaint contends that Commure outsourced production to Canopy of Commure's StrongLine product, a wearable silent alarm for health care workers, and that Canopy terminated the agreement in order to sell a competing product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 5:24-cv-02592, Commure, Inc. v. Canopy Works, Inc.

Health Care

June 14, 2024, 1:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Commure, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

defendants

Canopy Works, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims