Who Got The Work

Nicole Woods, Joseph Guenther, and Jeremy Grayem from Ice Miller have entered appearances for American Electric Power, an electric utilities company serving 11 states, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed July 15 in Ohio Southern District Court by Dinsmore & Shohl on behalf of Community Trust Bank, accuses the defendant of defaulting on a promissory note. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus, is 2:22-cv-02820, Community Trust Bank, Inc. v. New River Electrical Corporation et al.